2020 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

53,006 KM

$105,123

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

S-Model 4MATIC

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

53,006KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9270721
  • Stock #: 834380
  • VIN: W1KZF8KB8LA834380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 53,006 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

