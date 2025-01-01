Menu
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class AMG G 63 – Handcrafted AMG Power Meets Iconic Luxury SUV

Finished in BLACK over RED, the AMG G 63 represents the peak of performance luxury SUVs. With its handcrafted AMG engine, unmistakable boxy design, and a cabin filled with cutting-edge tech, this G-Wagon is both a status symbol and a serious performance machine.

Key Features & Options

Handcrafted 4.0L AMG Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 577 HP & 627 lb-ft of torque
AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
AMG Performance 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive for unmatched traction
0–100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds – sports car performance in a luxury SUV
AMG Ride Control sports suspension with adaptive damping
Iconic AMG styling with flared wheel arches, vertical grille, and side-exit exhausts
Luxurious leather interior with heated/ventilated front seats and AMG performance steering wheel
12.3-inch widescreen digital cockpit with navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Premium Burmester® Surround Sound System
Advanced driver assistance: Active Lane Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

$178,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,425KM
VIN W1NYC7HJ1LX342836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Bengal Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 59,425 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
ABS
Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Active suspension

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

