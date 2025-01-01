$178,888+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
AMG G 63
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$178,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Bengal Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 59,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Finished in BLACK over RED, the AMG G 63 represents the peak of performance luxury SUVs. With its handcrafted AMG engine, unmistakable boxy design, and a cabin filled with cutting-edge tech, this G-Wagon is both a status symbol and a serious performance machine.
Key Features & Options
Handcrafted 4.0L AMG Bi-Turbo V8 engine producing 577 HP & 627 lb-ft of torque
AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
AMG Performance 4MATIC+ All-Wheel Drive for unmatched traction
0–100 km/h in just 4.5 seconds – sports car performance in a luxury SUV
AMG Ride Control sports suspension with adaptive damping
Iconic AMG styling with flared wheel arches, vertical grille, and side-exit exhausts
Luxurious leather interior with heated/ventilated front seats and AMG performance steering wheel
12.3-inch widescreen digital cockpit with navigation, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
Premium Burmester® Surround Sound System
Advanced driver assistance: Active Lane Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Adaptive Cruise Control
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE at B TOWN AUTO SALES, we assure you to provide HONEST CUSTOMER SERVICE and your experience is going to be unparalleled.
Special financing price:$ *
Cash Price:$*
HST and Licensing will be extra.
Financing & Leasing Available. We get you the lowest finance rates, AS LOW AS 6.36% O.A.C. with flexible options tailored to your needs.
$999 financing fee conditions may apply*
Open 7 days a week at 6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4.
We serve all of Canada with shipping available Nationwide and Overseas - Facetime/Video Call On Demand.
Best Extended Warranty Program also available for High-End vehicles. All Your Trade-ins are welcome .
We approve everyone - Good-Bad Credit, Newcomers. Our partnership with major premier Canadian lending institutions is based upon trust & conviction to serve the customer in the best
possible way.
Vehicle Features
