$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class
300 4MATIC No Accident Navigation Panoramic Roof Carplay
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
80,395KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10055214
- Stock #: 12608F
- VIN: W1N0G8EB6LV238083
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12608F
- Mileage 80,395 KM
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Spacious and sensuous, the acclaimed GLC cabin rewards your touch on every surface. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
The GLC aims to keep raising benchmarks for sport utility vehicles. Its athletic, aerodynamic body envelops an elegantly high-tech cabin. With sports car like performance and styling combined with astonishing SUV utility and capability, this is the vehicle for the active family on the go. Whether your next adventure is to the city, or out in the country, this GLC is ready to get you there in style and comfort. This SUV has 80,395 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 255HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Forward Crash Sensor, Blind Spot Sensor, Dual Zone Climate Control, Power Tilt Wheel, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic Roof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Roof Rack Rails Only
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Front And Rear Cigar Lighter(s)
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/EASY ENTRY/EXIT Auto Tilt-Away
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
PRESAFE
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Axle ratio: 3.27
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
GVWR: 2365 kgs
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Power Tilt Wheel
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
