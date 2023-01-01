2020 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

$40,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 3 , 8 5 6 K M Used

12909 VIN: WDC0G8EB8LV211095

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 63,856 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag PERIMETER ALARM Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners PRESAFE BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS Chrome Grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rear fog lamps Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Roof Rack Rails Only Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Black Wheel Well Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Navigation Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Net Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Roll-Up Cargo Cover Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Tracker System Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Fuel Flap Locking Type 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Front And Rear Cigar Lighter(s) Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Urethane Gear Shifter Material HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access Analog Appearance Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/EASY ENTRY/EXIT Auto Tilt-Away Windows Panoramic Roof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth 6 Speakers Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System, Weatherband and External Memory Control Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 66 L Fuel Tank Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Axle ratio: 3.27 Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel GVWR: 2365 kgs 665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Park Assist Power Tilt Wheel 360 degree camera 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

