$28,880+ taxes & licensing
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC 300 4MATIC SUV
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$28,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,132 KM
Vehicle Description
*NO ACCIDENTS* *4 MATIC* *HEATED SEATS* *PANO ROOF* *SUNROOF* *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2020Make: MercedesModel: GLC300Kms: 115,312Price: $28,880+HSTSport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 MERCEDES GLC300 with only 115,312KMS!! For the low price of $28,880+HST and licensing. Professionally detailed ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, PANO roof, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested.Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $989. Which includes a complimentary oil change along with a 36 point safety inspect Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.
