Menu
Account
Sign In
*NO ACCIDENTS* *4 MATIC* *HEATED SEATS* *PANO ROOF* *SUNROOF* *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2020Make: MercedesModel: GLC300Kms: 115,312Price: $28,880+HSTSport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 MERCEDES GLC300 with only 115,312KMS!! For the low price of $28,880+HST and licensing. Professionally detailed ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, PANO roof, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested.Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $989. Which includes a complimentary oil change along with a 36 point safety inspect Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

115,132 KM

Details Description Features

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Watch This Vehicle
13136944

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC 300 4MATIC SUV

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

  1. 13136944
  2. 13136944
  3. 13136944
  4. 13136944
  5. 13136944
  6. 13136944
  7. 13136944
  8. 13136944
  9. 13136944
  10. 13136944
  11. 13136944
  12. 13136944
  13. 13136944
  14. 13136944
  15. 13136944
  16. 13136944
  17. 13136944
  18. 13136944
  19. 13136944
  20. 13136944
  21. 13136944
  22. 13136944
  23. 13136944
  24. 13136944
  25. 13136944
  26. 13136944
  27. 13136944
  28. 13136944
  29. 13136944
  30. 13136944
Contact Seller

$28,880

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
115,132KM
VIN W1N0G8EB1LV243904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 115,132 KM

Vehicle Description

*NO ACCIDENTS* *4 MATIC* *HEATED SEATS* *PANO ROOF* *SUNROOF* *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2020Make: MercedesModel: GLC300Kms: 115,312Price: $28,880+HSTSport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous coupe. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 MERCEDES GLC300 with only 115,312KMS!! For the low price of $28,880+HST and licensing. Professionally detailed ready to go! Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, PANO roof, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort and luxury. Wont last long book an appointment for test drive today. ** In accordance with OMVIC regulations, please be advised that the vehicle being offered is not currently certified, e-tested.Certification is available for an additional fee starting from $989. Which includes a complimentary oil change along with a 36 point safety inspect Buy with Trust with an Ontario registered dealer.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Front And Rear Cigar Lighter(s)
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
HERMES LTE Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Leather Steering Wheel w/EASY ENTRY/EXIT Auto Tilt-Away

Safety

First Aid Kit
Brake Assist
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Convenience

Clock

Media / Nav / Comm

Voice Activation
6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Axle ratio: 3.27
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
GVWR: 2365 kgs
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

Radio data system
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Weatherband and External Memory Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Used 2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 66,320 KM $38,880 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota 4Runner 4WD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Toyota 4Runner 4WD 117,098 KM $36,880 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Dodge Challenger R/T RWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2023 Dodge Challenger R/T RWD 19,262 KM $43,880 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

Call Dealer

416-606-XXXX

(click to show)

416-606-7758

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class