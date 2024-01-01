$61,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
53 4MATIC No Accident Night Pkg Burmester Panoramic Roof
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
53 4MATIC No Accident Night Pkg Burmester Panoramic Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$61,995
+ taxes & licensing
113,690KM
Used
VIN 4JGFB6BB5LA167583
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,690 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple Carplay & Android Auto, AMG, Night Package, Leather, Premium Burmester Audio, Heated And cooled Cup Holder, Ambient Lighting, Heated Seats And Steering, Wheel, Lane keep & Change Assist, 360 Camera, Blindspot Assist, Park Assist!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Built for the technological age, this all new GLE is the SUV of the future. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE is for sale today in Mississauga.
In the world of luxury SUVs, the Mercedes Benz GLE has always been a gold standard. With a total redesign for 2020, it comes as no surprise that this luxury SUV easily tops the market. With amazing standard features, and a seeming endless list of premium options, this all new 2020 GLE is here to change the luxury SUV class forever. All the bells and whistles that came with the new redesign are backed up by a true, trail-ready SUV demeanor coupled with an amazing on-road dynamic. If luxury or capability alone is unsatisfying, come get both in the all new 2020 GLE.This SUV has 113,690 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 9 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 429HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Premium audio system
Power Tilt Wheel
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
