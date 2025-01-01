$56,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
450 4MATIC AMG HUD 360CAM Burmester Ambient Light
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE
450 4MATIC AMG HUD 360CAM Burmester Ambient Light
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,069KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 4JGFB5KB8LA250225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,069 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Light Interior, AMG Package, Low Mileage, Heads-Up Display, 360 Camera, Burmester Audio, Ambient Lighting, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Park Aid!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Rear fog lamps
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Fixed Interval Wipers w/Heated Jets
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Driver And Passenger Seats, Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Power Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
4-Way Power Lumbar Support
Hard-Drive Navigation
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
MB Apps Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Safety
First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Blind Spot Assist Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Active Parking Assist Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
8 speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
80 L Fuel Tank
Axle ratio: 3.27
2 Skid Plates
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
70-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: 9G-TRONIC Automatic
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
GVWR: 3,000 kgs (6,615 lbs)
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Premium audio system
Power Tilt Wheel
360 degree camera
AM / FM / CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Forward Crash Sensor
Engine: 3.0L Turbo I6
736.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery 1 kWh Capacity
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2020 Toyota Tundra SR5 Double Cab No Accident Carplay Heated Seats Lane Assist Push Start 111,732 KM $41,995 + tax & lic
2021 BMW 3 Series 330i xDrive Brown Leather Heated Seats Navigation Sunroof Push Start 42,110 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv S-Line Ambient Light Digital Dash Navigation Panoramic Roof 53,581 KM $37,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$56,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE