2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

$69,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 2 , 9 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9636646

9636646 Stock #: 11444A

11444A VIN: W1Y4ECHYXLP304281

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Commercial

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 102,977 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st Row Airbags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Locking glove box Driver foot rest Keyless Start Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Manual tilt steering column Cargo Space Lights 2 12V DC Power Outlets 6-Way Driver Seat Driver And Front Passenger Armrests Seats w/Vinyl Back Material Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down Front Cloth Headliner Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints 6-Way Passenger Seat HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Heater Urethane Gear Shifter Material Driver's seat Analog Appearance Standard Front Passenger Seat Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Mechanical Trailer Wiring Harness Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs 220 Amp Alternator Rear-wheel drive Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars 70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs 92.7 L Fuel Tank Seating Cloth Seats Exterior SPLASH GUARDS Black grille Black door handles Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Grey Front Bumper All-season tires Light tinted glass LED brakelights Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Black Side Windows Trim Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access Grey Bodyside Mouldings Grey Rear Bumper Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding Tire Brand Unspecified Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Audio Theft Deterrent Streaming Audio Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA AM / FM / CD Player Axle Ratio: 3.923 GVWR: 4,100 kg (9,050 lbs) Tires: LT245/75R16 1715.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.