2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter
Cargo Van 3500 High Roof V6 170 No Accident Blindspot Bluetooth
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
145,191KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9758095
- Stock #: 11931
- VIN: W1Y5ECHY7LP306588
Vehicle Details
Vehicle Description
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This Mercedes-Benz Sprinter is an automotive blank canvas for workers. - as stated by The Car Connection. This 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van is for sale today in Mississauga.
The Sprinter Cargo has always been the best choice for a high quality, durable and highly efficient cargo van and this 2020 model is no different. With a high availability of configurations, a generous cargo space and a handsome and well sculpted interior, this 2020 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van can only add to the face of your venture, representing the high class and quality you deliver. While other cargo vans are all about getting the job done, this Sprinter Cargo Van looks to the comfort and safety of the driver and passenger as well as being a highly utilitarian vehicle that will refuse to fail you regardless of the situation. This van has 145,191 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 188HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sprinter Cargo Van's trim level is 3500 High Roof V6 170. The king of up-scale cargo hauling, this Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Cargo Van comes very well equipped with options such as sturdy and durable steel wheels, with a full size spare, LED brake-lights, a sliding side cargo door, power locks, hydraulic power assisted steering, a powerful and highly efficient drivetrain, a powerful stereo with Bluetooth connectivity and iPod interface, adjustable front bucket seats, cup-holders, manual air conditioning, durable cabin vinyl and rubber floor trim, a rear view camera, multiple cabin storage compartments and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Tilt, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Back Up Camera, Am / Fm / Cd Player.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Cargo Space Lights
2 12V DC Power Outlets
6-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down
Front Cloth Headliner
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
6-Way Passenger Seat
HVAC -inc: Residual Heat Recirculation and Supplemental Heater
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Driver's seat
Analog Appearance
Standard Front Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Comfort
air
Convenience
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine: 3.0L V6 Turbo Diesel
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
220 Amp Alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Strut Front Suspension w/Transverse Leaf Springs
92.7 L Fuel Tank
Seating
Cloth Seats
Exterior
SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Grey Front Bumper
All-season tires
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Hub Covers
Grey Bodyside Mouldings
Grey Rear Bumper
Black Manual Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Tire Brand Unspecified
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Safety
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st Row Airbags
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
AM / FM / CD Player
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar and Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Axle Ratio: 4.182
GVWR: 4,490 kg ( 9,990 lbs)
1875.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
