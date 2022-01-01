Menu
2020 Mercedes GLE 450

19,467 KM

Details Description Features

$90,060

+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

4MATIC SUV

Location

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

19,467KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8114497
  • Stock #: P2682
  • VIN: 4JGFB5KB5LA277902

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
Vehicle Description

Technology Package, Sport Package, Night Package, Metallic Paint. NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

