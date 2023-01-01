$CALL+ tax & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2020 MINI 5 Door
Cooper
Location
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
24,328KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10416363
- Stock #: P3032
- VIN: WMWXU7C02L2L63011
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 24,328 KM
Vehicle Description
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
Awards:
* JD Power Canada Initial Quality Study (IQS)
2020 Pepper White MINI Cooper
2020 Pepper White MINI Cooper

Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee and Fuel.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
