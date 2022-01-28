Menu
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse

21,710 KM

Details

$35,981

+ tax & licensing
Cross GT S-AWC

Location

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

21,710KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8164393
  • Stock #: P2692
  • VIN: JA4AT4AA3LZ609815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,710 KM

Vehicle Description

Tarmac Black Pearl, Black Leather. NA

Vehicle Features

4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

