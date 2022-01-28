$38,347+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,347
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
GT S-AWC
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$38,347
+ taxes & licensing
34,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8164399
- Stock #: P2694
- VIN: JA4JZ4AX3LZ603757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 34,115 KM
Vehicle Description
Pearl White, Black Leather. NA
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2