Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

34,115 KM

Details Description Features

$38,347

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$38,347

+ taxes & licensing

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

416-860-5663

Contact Seller
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Mitsubishi Outlander

GT S-AWC

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Contact Seller

$38,347

+ taxes & licensing

34,115KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8164399
  • Stock #: P2694
  • VIN: JA4JZ4AX3LZ603757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,115 KM

Vehicle Description

Pearl White, Black Leather. NA

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 34,115 KM
$38,347 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 25,770 KM
$35,378 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 21,710 KM
$35,981 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

Call Dealer

416-860-XXXX

(click to show)

416-860-5663

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory