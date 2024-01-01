Menu
Recent Arrival!<br><br>Great commuter vehicle, fuel economical and a great selection of standard features available. <br><br>Come test drive the RVR today! <br><br>2020 Mitsubishi RVR ES FWD in Sterling Silver!<br><br>Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee, Admin Fee and Fuel. Erin Mills Mitsubishi is proud to offer a superior selection of top quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes. We stock cars, trucks, SUVs, sports cars, and crossovers to fit every budget!! We have been proudly serving the cities and towns of Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Oakville, Toronto, Windsor, London, Niagara Falls, Cambridge, Orillia, Bracebridge, Barrie, Mississauga, Brampton, Simcoe, Burlington, Ottawa, Sarnia, Port Elgin, Kincardine, Listowel, Collingwood, Arthur, Wiarton, Brantford, St. Catharines, Newmarket, Stratford, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie, Welland, Oshawa, Whitby, Cobourg, Belleville, Trenton, Petawawa, North Bay, Huntsville, Gananoque, Brockville, Napanee, Arnprior, Bancroft, Owen Sound, Chatham, St. Thomas, Leamington, Milton, Ajax, Pickering and surrounding areas since 2009.

2020 Mitsubishi RVR

90,964 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Erin Mills Mitsubishi

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

416-860-5663

Used
90,964KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AH3AU7LU601896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24E5225A
  • Mileage 90,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Great commuter vehicle, fuel economical and a great selection of standard features available.

Come test drive the RVR today!

2020 Mitsubishi RVR ES FWD in Sterling Silver!

Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee, Admin Fee and Fuel. Erin Mills Mitsubishi is proud to offer a superior selection of top quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes. We stock cars, trucks, SUV's, sports cars, and crossovers to fit every budget!! We have been proudly serving the cities and towns of Kitchener, Guelph, Waterloo, Hamilton, Oakville, Toronto, Windsor, London, Niagara Falls, Cambridge, Orillia, Bracebridge, Barrie, Mississauga, Brampton, Simcoe, Burlington, Ottawa, Sarnia, Port Elgin, Kincardine, Listowel, Collingwood, Arthur, Wiarton, Brantford, St. Catharines, Newmarket, Stratford, Peterborough, Kingston, Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie, Welland, Oshawa, Whitby, Cobourg, Belleville, Trenton, Petawawa, North Bay, Huntsville, Gananoque, Brockville, Napanee, Arnprior, Bancroft, Owen Sound, Chatham, St. Thomas, Leamington, Milton, Ajax, Pickering and surrounding areas since 2009.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-XXXX

416-860-5663

416-860-5663

