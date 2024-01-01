$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
ES NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
ES NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
90,964KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA4AH3AU7LU601896
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24E5225A
- Mileage 90,964 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!
Great commuter vehicle, fuel economical and a great selection of standard features available.
Come test drive the RVR today!
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ES FWD in Sterling Silver!
Vehicle Price and Finance payments include OMVIC Fee, Admin Fee and Fuel.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
2020 Mitsubishi RVR