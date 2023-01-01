$22,998+ tax & licensing
$22,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2020 Mitsubishi RVR
SE AWC 4WD Camera/Bluetooth/Heated Seats
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
100,101KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9734572
- Stock #: 6856
- VIN: JA4AJ3AU8LU604619
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,101 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Backup / Rear View Camera
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7