<h3 data-start=160 data-end=221>🔥 2020 Nissan 370Z Coupe – $36,950 + TAX / LICENSING | Only 13,636 km 🔥</h3><p data-start=222 data-end=292><strong data-start=222 data-end=292>Low KM | Warranty & Financing Available | Pure Performance & Style</strong></p><p data-start=294 data-end=517>Experience the thrill of a true sports car! This <strong data-start=343 data-end=363>2020 Nissan 370Z</strong> delivers <strong data-start=373 data-end=400>track-ready performance</strong>, timeless design, and unbeatable value with ultra-low mileage. A modern classic with power, precision, and presence.</p><hr data-start=519 data-end=522 /><h4 data-start=524 data-end=551>✅ <strong data-start=531 data-end=551>Vehicle Details:</strong></h4><ul data-start=552 data-end=923><li data-start=552 data-end=574><p data-start=554 data-end=574><strong data-start=554 data-end=564>Price:</strong> $36,950 + TAX / LICENSING</p></li><li data-start=575 data-end=606><p data-start=577 data-end=606><strong data-start=577 data-end=589>Mileage:</strong> Only 13,636 km</p></li><li data-start=607 data-end=654><p data-start=609 data-end=654><strong data-start=609 data-end=629>Year/Make/Model:</strong> 2020 Nissan 370Z Coupe</p></li><li data-start=655 data-end=714><p data-start=657 data-end=714><strong data-start=657 data-end=674>Transmission:</strong> Manual/Automatic (confirm your model)</p></li><li data-start=715 data-end=767><p data-start=717 data-end=767><strong data-start=717 data-end=728>Engine:</strong> 3.7L V6 – 332 hp of pure performance</p></li><li data-start=768 data-end=795><p data-start=770 data-end=795><strong data-start=770 data-end=784>Fuel Type:</strong> Gasoline</p></li><li data-start=796 data-end=862><p data-start=798 data-end=862><strong data-start=798 data-end=808>Class:</strong> Sports Coupe – Aggressive styling, rear-wheel drive</p></li><li data-start=863 data-end=923><p data-start=865 data-end=923><strong data-start=865 data-end=875>Value:</strong> Low KM, performance-packed, and priced to move!</p></li></ul><hr data-start=925 data-end=928 /><h4 data-start=930 data-end=951>🔧 <strong data-start=938 data-end=951>Includes:</strong></h4><ul data-start=952 data-end=1268><li data-start=952 data-end=1002><p data-start=954 data-end=1002><strong data-start=954 data-end=976>Warranty Available</strong> – Drive with confidence</p></li><li data-start=1003 data-end=1068><p data-start=1005 data-end=1068><strong data-start=1005 data-end=1028>Financing Available</strong> – Fast approvals for all credit types</p></li><li data-start=1069 data-end=1154><p data-start=1071 data-end=1154><strong data-start=1071 data-end=1098>Sport-Inspired Interior</strong> – Bucket seats, performance gauges, and premium sound</p></li><li data-start=1155 data-end=1224><p data-start=1157 data-end=1224><strong data-start=1157 data-end=1190>Iconic Rear-Wheel Drive Coupe</strong> – Built for driving enthusiasts</p></li><li data-start=1225 data-end=1268><p data-start=1227 data-end=1268><strong data-start=1227 data-end=1268>Clean, Well-Maintained, Accident-Free</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1270 data-end=1273 /><p data-start=1275 data-end=1489>📞 <strong data-start=1278 data-end=1291>Call Now:</strong> (905) 808-1198<br data-start=1306 data-end=1309 />📍 <strong data-start=1312 data-end=1325>Visit Us:</strong> 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1<br data-start=1387 data-end=1390 />🏢 <strong data-start=1393 data-end=1404>Dealer:</strong> Mississauga Auto Group<br data-start=1427 data-end=1430 />🕘 <strong data-start=1433 data-end=1489>Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available</strong></p><p data-start=1491 data-end=1708>🔥 <strong data-start=1494 data-end=1607>Don’t miss your chance to own this low-kilometre 370Z – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group!</strong> 🔥<br data-start=1610 data-end=1613 /><strong data-start=1613 data-end=1708>Proudly serving Mississauga and the GTA with high-quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.</strong></p>

Mississauga Auto Group Inc.

2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1

(905) 808 1198

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

2020 Nissan 370Z