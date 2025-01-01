$36,950+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan 370Z
Sport Touring Auto
Location
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit # 11-12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
(905) 808 1198
Certified
$36,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 13,363 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KM | Warranty & Financing Available | Pure Performance & Style
Experience the thrill of a true sports car! This 2020 Nissan 370Z delivers track-ready performance, timeless design, and unbeatable value with ultra-low mileage. A modern classic with power, precision, and presence.✅ Vehicle Details:
Price: $36,950 + TAX / LICENSING
Mileage: Only 13,636 km
Year/Make/Model: 2020 Nissan 370Z Coupe
Transmission: Manual/Automatic (confirm your model)
Engine: 3.7L V6 – 332 hp of pure performance
Fuel Type: Gasoline
Class: Sports Coupe – Aggressive styling, rear-wheel drive
Value: Low KM, performance-packed, and priced to move!
Warranty Available – Drive with confidence
Financing Available – Fast approvals for all credit types
Sport-Inspired Interior – Bucket seats, performance gauges, and premium sound
Iconic Rear-Wheel Drive Coupe – Built for driving enthusiasts
Clean, Well-Maintained, Accident-Free
📞 Call Now: (905) 808-1198
📍 Visit Us: 2666 Royal Windsor Dr, Unit #11 & 12, Mississauga, ON L5J 4N1
🏢 Dealer: Mississauga Auto Group
🕘 Open 7 Days a Week | Same-Day Appointments Available
🔥 Don’t miss your chance to own this low-kilometre 370Z – book your test drive today at Mississauga Auto Group! 🔥
Proudly serving Mississauga and the GTA with high-quality pre-owned vehicles you can trust.
Mississauga Auto Group Inc.
(905) 808 1198