$23,179+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,179
+ taxes & licensing
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
416-860-5663
2020 Nissan Kicks
2020 Nissan Kicks
Location
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2
416-860-5663
$23,179
+ taxes & licensing
31,048KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9424134
- Stock #: 575242
- VIN: 3N1CP5BV2LL575242
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 31,048 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Erin Mills Mitsubishi
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Erin Mills Mitsubishi
2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2