$23,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Nissan Murano
SV AWD | Pano Roof | Push Start | Blind Spot
2020 Nissan Murano
SV AWD | Pano Roof | Push Start | Blind Spot
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,120KM
VIN 5N1AZ2BS0LN162821
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7460
- Mileage 50,120 KM
Vehicle Description
SV AWD | Panoramic Sunroof/Moonroof | Push Start | Blind Spot Assist | Navigation | Reverse Camera | Heated Seats | Heate Steering | Power Tailgate | Keyless Entry | Lane Assist | Forward Safety | Cruise Control | Alloys | Remote Start and more
SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFERS
Finance Rate PROMO. Starting as low as 6.99% OAC **
OR
WE WILL PAY YOUR FIRST PAYMENT. For a limited time, we will take care of your first payment! (O.A.C) (Offer Valid until DEC 31,2024)
*CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available, OAC price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!!
*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.
Please visit www.autotechemporium.com to check following vehicles and up to date inventory.
TAGS: 2017 2018 2020 2021 EX SPORT TOURING CIVIC Suabru Impreza Legacy Toyota Corolla Camry Matrix Yaris Honda Fit Accord Mazda 3 6 Mitsubishi Lancer Nissan Sentra Micra Altima Maxima Hyundai Elantra Sonata Kia Forte Optima Soul Rio Chevrolet Cruze Malibu Impala Ford Fusion Focus Dodge Dart Charger Challenger Volkswagen Jetta Passat
**(Terms and conditions apply, O.A.C. Minimum amount to finance $25,000 to qualify for 6.9%)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Seating
5 Passenger
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Auto Start or Remote Start
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Autotech Emporium
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-290-XXXX(click to show)
905-290-1319
Alternate NumbersText: 289-203-9541
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2020 Nissan Murano