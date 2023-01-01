Menu
Decent Shape And Condition, 2 Side Sliding Doors, Power Group Including Back Up Assit With Back Up Camera & Rear Sensors, Power Windows & Locks, A/C, Key Less Entry, Brand Tires And New Front & Rear Brakes, Also It Seems To Be Undercoated By The Owner.

No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Frist Page Of The History Report Will Be Attached With This Add Pictures, Local Nissan Dealership Trade.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suvs, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

2020 Nissan NV200

151,980 KM

Details Description Features

$21,998

+ tax & licensing
Location

M&J Canada Inc

1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8

416-829-7525

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,980KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN9LK708090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 151,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Decent Shape And Condition, 2 Side Sliding Doors, Power Group Including Back Up Assit With Back Up Camera & Rear Sensors, Power Windows & Locks, A/C, Key Less Entry, Brand Tires And New Front & Rear Brakes, Also It Seems To Be Undercoated By The Owner.

No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Frist Page Of The History Report Will Be Attached With This Add Pictures, Local Nissan Dealership Trade.

Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .

Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.

To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA

QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

416-829-7525

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
