$21,998+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan NV200
SV
2020 Nissan NV200
SV
Location
M&J Canada Inc
1820 Shawson Drive; Unit 6, (Dixie & 401 area), Mississauga, ON L4W 4X8
416-829-7525
Certified
$21,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Commercial Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 151,980 KM
Vehicle Description
Decent Shape And Condition, 2 Side Sliding Doors, Power Group Including Back Up Assit With Back Up Camera & Rear Sensors, Power Windows & Locks, A/C, Key Less Entry, Brand Tires And New Front & Rear Brakes, Also It Seems To Be Undercoated By The Owner.
No Accidents Or Damage Reported According To Carfax History Report ( Verified ) Copy Of The Frist Page Of The History Report Will Be Attached With This Add Pictures, Local Nissan Dealership Trade.
Priced to sell certified, price plus HST plus license fee.Our truck Centre has daily new arrival of quality pick up trucks and full size suv's, As peace of mind we offer extended warranties for what we sell up to (3) years for extra charges, Please ask sales for details .
Please call us before making your arival to our store to make an appointment and to make sure the truck you are coming for is still available sale.
To look at our inventory please go to : MJCANADATRUCKSCENTRE.CA
QUALITY & TRUST, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED TRUCKS CENTRE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&J Canada Inc
Email M&J Canada Inc
M&J Canada Inc
Call Dealer
416-829-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-829-7525