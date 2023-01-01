Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

40,718 KM

Details Description Features

$30,416

+ tax & licensing
$30,416

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX

2020 Nissan Rogue

SV 1OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

$30,416

+ taxes & licensing

40,718KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10030128
  • Stock #: P6001
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2LC705183

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P6001
  • Mileage 40,718 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Auto-on/off headlights, High Beam Assist, Nissan Intelligent Key® with Push Button Ignition, Remote Engine Start , Intelligent Cruise Control, audio system with
six speakers, Intelligent Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Lane Intervention, Active Ride Control, 7 touchscreen display, Advanced Drive-Assist® Display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto,RearView Monitor, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Nissan Advanced Airbag System and Much More....

Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Dilawri Group of companies is Canadas largest automotive group representing 30 automotive brands in the automotive industry; throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia; since 1985. As a part of the Dilawri Group of Companies, we believe that every guest is unique and individual. We ensure your needs are always met, above and beyond!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

