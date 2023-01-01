$27,696+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-238-9888
2020 Nissan Rogue
S DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX|ANDROID AUTO AND
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$27,696
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10230932
- Stock #: P6039
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV7LC775861
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 38,100 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD, Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Hill start assist, 7 touchscreen display, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, audio system with four speakers, Rear Door Alert, RearView Monitor, Quick Comfort heated front seats, Cloth seat trim, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Nissan Advanced Airbag System, Roof rails and Much More...
Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...
105 point safety and quality inspection.
Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.
3 days or 300km exchange policy **
Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**
Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.
___________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.
Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.