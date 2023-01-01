Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

38,100 KM

Details Description Features

$27,696

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,696

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

S DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX|ANDROID AUTO AND

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

S DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX|ANDROID AUTO AND

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

  1. 10230932
  2. 10230932
  3. 10230932
  4. 10230932
Contact Seller

$27,696

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
38,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10230932
  • Stock #: P6039
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV7LC775861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 38,100 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD, Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Hill start assist, 7 touchscreen display, Advanced Drive-Assist Display, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming audio, audio system with four speakers, Rear Door Alert, RearView Monitor, Quick Comfort heated front seats, Cloth seat trim, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Nissan Advanced Airbag System, Roof rails and Much More...

Price listed online reflects an applied finance credit. Cash price may differ.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Experience worry-free car ownership when you purchase a Dilawri Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle from 401 Dixie Mazda, you will be entitled to exclusive benefits such as...

105 point safety and quality inspection.

Inspected and serviced by factory-trained technicians.

3 days or 300km exchange policy **

Powertrain Warranty 90 days or 3000km**

Complimentary roadside assistance for 1 year up to 50kms

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

401 Dixie Mazda has been proudly serving in Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Milton, Burlington, Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Waterloo, Newmarket, Aurora, Barrie, Scarborough, Markham, Richmond hill, Toronto, Ajax, Pickering, Oshawa and Windsor through the Dilawri Group. No hidden costs or fees.

___________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Privately owned and operated by the Dilawri family since 1985, Dilawri continues to build on a history of excellence as Canada's largest automotive group. The company's network represents 37 of the world's most beloved automotive brands at 80 franchised dealerships in Canada and the US. Dilawri is a 2023 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies program, which recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned companies.


Dilawri is proud to offer exceptional products and services, delivered by our more than 3,500 employees. We are committed to leadership in business as well as in the communities we serve. Since 2002, the Dilawri Foundation has contributed millions of dollars to a wide range of charitable causes.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

2019 Mazda CX-3 GS D...
 56,800 KM
$24,386 + tax & lic
2018 Subaru XV Cross...
 68,994 KM
$27,987 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 67,231 KM
$23,586 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory