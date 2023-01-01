Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Nissan Rogue

67,374 KM

Details Description Features

$25,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue

2020 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition AWD Alloys/Camera/Carplay

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Nissan Rogue

Special Edition AWD Alloys/Camera/Carplay

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$25,998

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
67,374KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10516032
  • Stock #: 7070
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV4LC731139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7070
  • Mileage 67,374 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Edition S AWD, All Wheel Drive, Backup Camera, Heated Seats, Heated Steering, Bluetooth, Alloys, Dual Climate Control, All Power, and more **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* price/payment plus applicable taxes. Autotech Emporium is serving the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odour removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2021 2019 2018 2022 Nissan Juke Nissan Qashqai Honda HRV HR-V Toyota Rav4 Rav 4 Subaru Forester Crosstrek 2.5L Sportline Highline Jetta VW Golf Honda Civic Toyota Corolla Toyota Camry Honda Civic Honda Accord Mazda3. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment. Please visit website for details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
Apple Car Play
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

2019 Toyota Camry LE...
 125,113 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 72,495 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic
89,311 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory