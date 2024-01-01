Menu
<p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>*FOR SALE: 2020 NISSAN ROGUE SPECIAL EDITION**</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>**FULLY LOADED | NO ACCIDENTS | CLEAN CARFAX | SAFETY CERTIFIED**</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>**Price: $18,500+HST/Safety & Licensing**</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>High-Value Features Include:</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Heated Seats</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Backup Camera with Parking Assist</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Bluetooth entertainment </p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Alloy Wheels</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Lane Keep Assist</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Heated Steering Wheel</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Blind Spot Assist  </p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>And much more!</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Additional Perks:</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Certified with a full safety inspection</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- Fresh oil change included at no extra cost</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>- CarFax Report available upon request</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Warranty:</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with customizable terms and coverage. Ask us about the best options to suit your needs!</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Financing Options:</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>No credit? New to Canada? Bankruptcy or consumer proposal? Don’t worry! We can help you get financed with any credit situation.</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;> </p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><strong>Book a Test Drive Today!</strong></p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;>Visit our website at <a style=color: #1155cc; href=https://citydriveautos.ca/ target=_blank rel=noopener data-saferedirecturl=https://www.google.com/url?q=https://citydriveautos.ca&source=gmail&ust=1729202789323000&usg=AOvVaw0OApzxM9-zqPyt-33E36ey>https://citydriveautos.ca </a>or call us at 647-629-9034 for more details.</p><p style=color: #222222; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: small; background-color: #ffffff;><img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.1/1f697/32.png alt=🚗 loading=lazy data-emoji=🚗 aria-label=🚗 /> Hurry before it’s gone! OMVIC-certified dealer and UCDA member—buy with confidence! Please stop by CITYDRIVE AUTOS located at 6610 Turner Valley Road <img class=an1 style=height: 1.2em; width: 1.2em; vertical-align: middle; draggable=false src=https://fonts.gstatic.com/s/e/notoemoji/15.1/1f697/32.png alt=🚗 loading=lazy data-emoji=🚗 aria-label=🚗 /></p>

2020 Nissan Rogue

131,354 KM

$18,500

+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

FWD S

2020 Nissan Rogue

FWD S

Citydrive Autos Inc

6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1

647-629-9034

  1. 1729116821
  2. 1729116829
  3. 1729116835
  4. 1729116841
  5. 1729116846
  6. 1729116852
  7. 1729116861
  8. 1729116867
  9. 1729116873
View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,354KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AT2MT1LC769052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01926D
  • Mileage 131,354 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Citydrive Autos Inc

Citydrive Autos Inc

6610 Turner Valley Rd 202B, Mississauga, ON L5N 2P1

647-629-XXXX

647-629-9034

$18,500

+ taxes & licensing

Citydrive Autos Inc

647-629-9034

2020 Nissan Rogue