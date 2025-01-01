$20,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD SV
Location
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
905-238-9888
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
75,230KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV8LC702059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 32778L
- Mileage 75,230 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV GS-L 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|NO ACC 45,171 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS Rates as low as 2.90% | In Stock Now 89 KM $39,925 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte EX AT LOW KMS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX 103,084 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Email 401 Dixie Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda
5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-238-XXXX(click to show)
905-238-9888
Alternate Numbers1-888-351-8494
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
401 Dixie Mazda
905-238-9888
2020 Nissan Rogue