Menu
Account
Sign In

2020 Nissan Rogue

75,230 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Watch This Vehicle
12213735

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD SV

Location

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3

905-238-9888

Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
75,230KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV8LC702059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 32778L
  • Mileage 75,230 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Lane Departure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 401 Dixie Mazda

Used 2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV GS-L 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|NO ACC for sale in Mississauga, ON
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV GS-L 1 OWNER|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|NO ACC 45,171 KM $47,999 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-5 GS Rates as low as 2.90% | In Stock Now for sale in Mississauga, ON
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS Rates as low as 2.90% | In Stock Now 89 KM $39,925 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Kia Forte EX AT LOW KMS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Mississauga, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX AT LOW KMS|DILAWRI CERTIFIED|CLEAN CARFAX 103,084 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email 401 Dixie Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
401 Dixie Mazda

401 Dixie Mazda

5500 Dixie Road, Mississauga, ON L4W 4N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-238-XXXX

(click to show)

905-238-9888

Alternate Numbers
1-888-351-8494
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

401 Dixie Mazda

905-238-9888

Contact Seller
2020 Nissan Rogue