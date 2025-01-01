$16,880+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD S
2020 Nissan Rogue
AWD S
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8
416-606-7758
$16,880
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,320 KM
Vehicle Description
*LEATHER SEATS* *PANO ROOF* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2020Make: Nissan Model: rogue SL AWDKms: 58,320Price: $16,880 +HSTSport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 Nissan rogue SL AWD with only 58,320KMS!! For the low price of $16,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort!5N1AT2MV0LC808120
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga
Lot A
Call Dealer
416-606-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-606-7758