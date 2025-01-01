Menu
*LEATHER SEATS* *PANO ROOF* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2020Make: Nissan Model: rogue SL AWDKms: 58,320Price: $16,880 +HSTSport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 Nissan rogue SL AWD with only 58,320KMS!! For the low price of $16,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort!5N1AT2MV0LC808120

2020 Nissan Rogue

58,320 KM

Details Description Features

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

13136941

2020 Nissan Rogue

AWD S

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

416-606-7758

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,320KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV0LC808120

Vehicle Details

  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,320 KM

Vehicle Description

*LEATHER SEATS* *PANO ROOF* *CERTIFIED* * *BLUETOOTH* *BACKUP CAMERA* | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title CarYear: 2020Make: Nissan Model: rogue SL AWDKms: 58,320Price: $16,880 +HSTSport empire cars Dont miss your chance of getting into this gorgeous SUV. Up for sale is the eye catching 2020 Nissan rogue SL AWD with only 58,320KMS!! For the low price of $16,880+HST and licensing. Vehicle is being sold SAFETY CERTIFIED§!!! Professionally detailed safety certified ready to go! Vehicle is in great shape. Car is equipped with numerous attractive features such as back up camera, heated seats push button start and many more!! Perfect combination of reliability, comfort!5N1AT2MV0LC808120

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Smart Device Integration
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Analog Appearance

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Pressure Monitoring System Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT w/Sport Mode Switch -inc: automatic shifter manual mode
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

Lot A

1220 Brittanna Rd E unit B, Mississauga, ON L4W 1C8

$16,880

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales Mississauga

416-606-7758

2020 Nissan Rogue