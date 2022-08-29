Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

38,786 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-241-9066

SV

Location

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

38,786KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9234478
  • Stock #: 712567AP
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV0LC712567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,786 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoPark Erin Mills

3000A Woodchester Dr, Mississauga, ON L5L 2R4

