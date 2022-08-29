$29,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Rogue
SV BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
$29,990
- Listing ID: 9271627
- Stock #: APR719396
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV1LC719396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # APR719396
- Mileage 53,598 KM
Vehicle Description
Feel the exhileration of this 2020 Nissan Rogue SV, a true showstopper that will turn heads every single time.
Perfected in a Red exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Nissans Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, AM/FM radio, XM radio, CD player, push-button start, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, traction control, A/C, and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2020 Nissan Rogue SVwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
