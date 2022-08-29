Menu
2020 Nissan Rogue

53,598 KM

Details Description Features

$29,990

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

SV BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD

SV BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | AWD

Location

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

53,598KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9271627
  • Stock #: APR719396
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV1LC719396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Feel the exhileration of this 2020 Nissan Rogue SV, a true showstopper that will turn heads every single time.



Perfected in a Red exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 17 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 2.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission layered with Nissans Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a backup camera, heated front seats, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, AM/FM radio, XM radio, CD player, push-button start, power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, traction control, A/C, and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2020 Nissan Rogue SVwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
CVT

