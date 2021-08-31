Menu
2020 Porsche 911

8,202 KM

Carrera 4S Coupe (992) w/ PDK

Carrera 4S Coupe (992) w/ PDK

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

$195,080

+ taxes & licensing

8,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8006031
  • Stock #: 227131
  • VIN: WP0AB2A98LS227131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 8,202 KM

Vehicle Description

BOSE Surround Sound System , Lane Keep Assist incl Speed Limit Indicator, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof, Power Sport Seats (4-Way), Rev Counter in White, Interior Trim in Diamar Lightsilver, LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS), Premium Package, Sport Package, 8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), Sport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Silver, Power Steering Plus, 20inch/21inch Carrera Classic Wheels. Safety Checked

2477 Motorway Blvd Unit 4, Mississauga, ON L5L 3R2

