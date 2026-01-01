$79,000+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Porsche Cayenne
Turbo
2020 Porsche Cayenne
Turbo
Location
B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
844-902-5177
$79,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
86,785KM
VIN WP1AF2AY2LDA39221
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dolomite Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # A39221
- Mileage 86,785 KM
Vehicle Description
2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo AWD
Finished in Silver, this 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo delivers exceptional luxury, everyday practicality, and exhilarating performance. With 86,785 KM, it combines Porsche’s legendary driving dynamics with a refined interior, cutting-edge technology, and unmistakable styling.
Powered by a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 541 horsepower and 567 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic Transmission and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) All-Wheel Drive, the Cayenne Turbo accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, offering outstanding performance with everyday comfort.
Factory Options & Features:
• 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 – 541 HP / 567 lb-ft
• 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic Transmission
• Porsche Traction Management (PTM) AWD
• Adaptive Air Suspension
• Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)
• Sport Chrono Package
• Sport Exhaust System
• LED Matrix Headlights
• Panoramic Glass Roof
• 14-Way Power Front Seats with Memory
• Heated Front & Rear Seats
• Ventilated Front Seats
• BOSE® Surround Sound System
• Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with Navigation
• Apple CarPlay®
• Surround View Camera
• Front & Rear ParkAssist
• Lane Change Assist (Blind Spot Monitoring)
• Soft-Close Doors
• Power Tailgate
• 21-Inch Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Finished in Silver, this 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo delivers exceptional luxury, everyday practicality, and exhilarating performance. With 86,785 KM, it combines Porsche’s legendary driving dynamics with a refined interior, cutting-edge technology, and unmistakable styling.
Powered by a 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing 541 horsepower and 567 lb-ft of torque, paired with an 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic Transmission and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) All-Wheel Drive, the Cayenne Turbo accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 4.1 seconds, offering outstanding performance with everyday comfort.
Factory Options & Features:
• 4.0L Twin-Turbocharged V8 – 541 HP / 567 lb-ft
• 8-Speed Tiptronic S Automatic Transmission
• Porsche Traction Management (PTM) AWD
• Adaptive Air Suspension
• Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)
• Sport Chrono Package
• Sport Exhaust System
• LED Matrix Headlights
• Panoramic Glass Roof
• 14-Way Power Front Seats with Memory
• Heated Front & Rear Seats
• Ventilated Front Seats
• BOSE® Surround Sound System
• Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with Navigation
• Apple CarPlay®
• Surround View Camera
• Front & Rear ParkAssist
• Lane Change Assist (Blind Spot Monitoring)
• Soft-Close Doors
• Power Tailgate
• 21-Inch Alloy Wheels
At B-Town Auto Sales, each vehicle undergoes a comprehensive inspection to ensure exceptional quality and performance. We proudly serve customers across the Greater Toronto Area and beyond, offering competitive financing, trade-ins, and nationwide shipping.
$999* FINANCING FEES APPLY.
Special Financing price: $ *
Cash Price: $ *
Thank you for choosing B-Town Auto Sales.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo 86,785 KM $79,000 + tax & lic
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B Town Auto Sales
6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4
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$79,000
+ taxes & licensing>
B Town Auto Sales
844-902-5177
2020 Porsche Cayenne