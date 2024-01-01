$42,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Porsche Macan
AWD Pearl White Pano Roof / NAV / Suede Interior
2020 Porsche Macan
AWD Pearl White Pano Roof / NAV / Suede Interior
Location
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
905-290-1319
$42,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,872KM
VIN WP1AA2A53LLB14649
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7488
- Mileage 102,872 KM
Vehicle Description
MACAN AWD | Leather + Suede Interior | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof/Moonroof | Heated Seats | Dual Climate | Remote Entry | Reverse Camera | Lane Assist | Power Seat | Alloys | Bluetooth Connectivity | Drive Mode Select | Power Tailgate | Blind Spot | and more
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Seating
Leather Interior
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic lights
12V outlet
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Autotech Emporium
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
2020 Porsche Macan