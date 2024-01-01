$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 RAM 1500
Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box
2020 RAM 1500
Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4 Box
Location
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
905-278-6181
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
65,465KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C6SRFTT0LN340190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,465 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Peel Chrysler Fiat
2016 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Sport 123,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jeep Wrangler Willys 4x4 33,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr Wgn S 196,500 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Peel Chrysler Fiat
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Peel Chrysler Fiat
212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-278-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Peel Chrysler Fiat
905-278-6181
2020 RAM 1500