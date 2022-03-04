2020 RAM 1500

$62,900 + taxes & licensing 3 5 , 7 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8547941

8547941 Stock #: N22NA325T

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N22NA325T

Mileage 35,771 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Panoramic Sunroof Privacy Glass Auto On/Off Headlamps Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Mechanical Power Steering Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Interior remote start Adaptive Cruise Control Navigation System Security Anti-Theft Safety Power Brakes Rear View Camera Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Comfort Dual Climate Control Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.