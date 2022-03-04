Menu
2020 RAM 1500

35,771 KM

Details Description Features

$62,900

+ tax & licensing
$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Honda

866-812-5199

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Sport - Leather - Panoramic Roof - Navigation

2020 RAM 1500

Sport - Leather - Panoramic Roof - Navigation

Location

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

866-812-5199

$62,900

+ taxes & licensing

35,771KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8547941
  • Stock #: N22NA325T

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N22NA325T
  • Mileage 35,771 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner and accident free! This truck is like new and it must be seen. It comes loaded with leather seats, navigation, panoramic sunroof, remote start, heated seats and much more...Please call us today at 905-896-2020 to book your appointment. Our inventory is subject to inspection for reconditioning prior to being listed for sale. All of the safety standards inspections certificate & reconditioning work required for the vehicles are completed at our dealership by Honda Certified Technicians. Feel free to contact any of our trained and licenced sales professionals for more details on financing options or available extended warranties or for any other purchase related questions you may have. They are here to assist in making your car purchase experience enjoyable.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Anti-Theft
Power Brakes
Rear View Camera
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Dual Climate Control
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror

Precision Honda

Precision Honda

430 Hensall Circle, Mississauga, ON L5A 1X7

