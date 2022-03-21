Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

79,716 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

B Town Auto Sales

844-902-5177

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

SPORT

Location

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

844-902-5177

  1. 8901913
  2. 8901913
  3. 8901913
  4. 8901913
  5. 8901913
  6. 8901913
  7. 8901913
  8. 8901913
  9. 8901913
  10. 8901913
  11. 8901913
  12. 8901913
  13. 8901913
  14. 8901913
  15. 8901913
  16. 8901913
  17. 8901913
  18. 8901913
  19. 8901913
  20. 8901913
  21. 8901913
  22. 8901913
  23. 8901913
  24. 8901913
  25. 8901913
  26. 8901913
  27. 8901913
  28. 8901913
  29. 8901913
  30. 8901913
  31. 8901913
  32. 8901913
  33. 8901913
  34. 8901913
  35. 8901913
  36. 8901913
  37. 8901913
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,716KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8901913
  • VIN: 1c6srflt8ln228737

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,716 KM

Vehicle Description

2020 RAM 1500 SPORT


It comes with a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine that produces 395 HP and 410 lb.-ft. of torque. This Ram 1500 has a max speed of 118mph. It comes with a 8-speed automatic transmission.


HST and Licensing will be extra

Certification and e-testing are available for $699.



FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 4.99% O.A.C



WE APPROVE EVERYONE-GOOD BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS.



PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM !!



LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION.



APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!



AT B TOWN AUTO SALES WE ARE NOT ONLY CONCERNED ABOUT SELLING GREAT USED VEHICLES AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES AT OUR NEW LOCATION 6435 DIXIE RD UNIT 5, MISSISSAUGA, ON L5T 1X4. WE ALSO BELIEVE IN THE IMPORTANCE OF ESTABLISHING A LIFELONG RELATIONSHIP WITH OUR CLIENTS WHICH STARTS FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK-IN TO THE DEALERSHIP. WE’RE HERE FOR YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY AND AIMS TO PROVIDE THE MOST PROMINENT, FRIENDLY AND TIMELY SERVICE WITH EACH EXPERIENCE YOU HAVE WITH US. YOU CAN THINK OF US AS BEING LIKE ‘YOUR FAMILY IN THE BUSINESS’ WHERE YOU CAN ALWAYS COUNT ON US TO PROVIDE YOU WITH THE BEST AUTOMOTIVE CARE

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From B Town Auto Sales

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 89,241 KM
$22,980 + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler 300 To...
 51,535 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Charger GT
 106,727 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

B Town Auto Sales

6435 Dixie Rd Unit 5, Mississauga, ON L5T 1X4

Call Dealer

844-902-XXXX

(click to show)

844-902-5177

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory