2020 RAM 1500
Laramie CREWCAB
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- VIN: 1C6SRFJT6LN113329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CS735
- Mileage 80,854 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 1500 Laramie CrewCab, with a 8 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 11 highway/16.1 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 80854 kilometers! Ram 1500 Laramie CrewCab Options: This Ram 1500 Laramie CrewCab offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 8.4" Touchscreen, GPS Antenna Input, Voice Recorder, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Integrated Centre Stack Radio. Safety options include Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Ram 1500 Laramie CrewCab at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.
