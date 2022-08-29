Menu
2020 RAM 1500

80,854 KM

$54,889

+ tax & licensing
$54,889

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Laramie CREWCAB

2020 RAM 1500

Laramie CREWCAB

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$54,889

+ taxes & licensing

80,854KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9103762
  • Stock #: CS735
  • VIN: 1C6SRFJT6LN113329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CS735
  • Mileage 80,854 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Laramie CrewCab, with a 8 Cylinder Engine engine, features a TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC transmission, and generates 11 highway/16.1 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 80854 kilometers! Ram 1500 Laramie CrewCab Options: This Ram 1500 Laramie CrewCab offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 8.4" Touchscreen, GPS Antenna Input, Voice Recorder, 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, Integrated Centre Stack Radio. Safety options include Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Ram 1500 Laramie CrewCab at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-way adjustable front headrests
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
WiFi Hotspot
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Front Infrared
GPS Antenna Input
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Smart Device Integration
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" Touchscreen
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Power 8-Way Adjustable Front Seats
Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS -inc: 220 Amp Alternator
816.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Active Noise Control System
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Chrome Grille
Hemi Badge
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
8 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Gasoline Fuel
8-Speed A/T
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
GVWR: 3 220 KGS (7 100 LBS)
Requires Subscription
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents and Metal-Look Overhead Console Insert
Mini Overhead Console 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

