2020 RAM 1500

23,444 KM

Limited*JUST ARRIVED*

Location

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

23,444KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9117937
  • Stock #: 221661A
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHT7LN271944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,444 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT NEWS! You just found the vehicle you've been searching for! How long have you been looking for something as nice as this? *FREE CarFax (click the link above to check it out at no cost to you!)* *JUST ARRIVED* PENDING SAFETY CERTIFICATION! (Have you seen some of these other dealers stating in their advertisements that certification is an additional fee? NOT HERE! Our certification is already included in our low sale prices to save you more!) We have a fantastic selection of freshly traded vehicles ready for anyone looking to SAVE BIG$$$!!! Over 7 acres and 1000 New Used vehicles in inventory! Have you followed us on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok yet? We have Monthly giveaways to Subscribers! WE TAKE ALL TRADES CREDIT. WE SHIP ANYWHERE IN CANADA! OUR TEAM IS READY TO SERVE YOU 7 DAYS! COME SEE WHY ''NOBODY BEATS A DEAL FROM PEEL!''. All advertised prices are for cash sale only. Optional Finance and Lease terms are available. A Loan Processing Fee of $499 may apply to facilitate selected Finance or Lease options. If opting to trade an encumbered vehicle towards a purchase and require Peel Chrysler to facilitate a lien payout on your behalf, a Lien Payout Fee of $299 may apply. Contact us for details. Peel Chrysler Pre-Owned Vehicles come standard with only one key.

Vehicle Features

Monotone Paint
Hemi Badge
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
220 Amp Alternator
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling
Active Noise Control System
GVWR: 3
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25M LIMITED
Premium Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/12'' Display
220 kgs (7/100 lbs)
Wheels: 20'' x 9'' Aluminum w/Painted Pockets

