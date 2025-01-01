Menu
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

100,745 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Crew 6' Box | Leather | Sunroof | NAV | 4X4

12215568

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT Crew 6' Box | Leather | Sunroof | NAV | 4X4

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6

905-278-6181

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,745KM
VIN 1C6RR7TT6LS144048

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250019A
  • Mileage 100,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Peel Chrysler Fiat

Peel Chrysler Fiat

212 Lakeshore Rd West, Mississauga, ON L5H 1G6
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peel Chrysler Fiat

905-278-6181

2020 RAM 1500 Classic