$25,999+ taxes & licensing
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX
2020 RAM 1500 Classic
SLT 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX
Location
M&L Autos
1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
905-439-7689
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab (6'4" Box) 💪
Powerful, capable, and built to last – this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab with 145,350 kms offers the perfect blend of strength, comfort, and style.
✅ 5.7L HEMI V8 – legendary power & performance
✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – ready for work, towing, or all-season driving
✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior with room for the whole family or crew
✅ 6’4” Bed – ideal for hauling equipment, tools, or weekend gear
✅ Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller
✅ Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display
✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✅ Air Conditioning & Cruise Control
✅ Alloy Wheels, Chrome Bumpers & Running Boards
✅ Keyless Entry & Remote Start
The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT delivers rugged reliability, modern comfort, and serious capability – the perfect truck for both work and everyday use.
💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!
📍 M&L Autos
CERTIFIED FOR $999 EXTRA
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From M&L Autos
Email M&L Autos
M&L Autos
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-439-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-439-7689