Menu
Account
Sign In
<p data-start=91 data-end=176><strong data-start=91 data-end=174>💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab (64 Box) 💪</strong></p><p data-start=178 data-end=345>Powerful, capable, and built to last – this <strong data-start=222 data-end=264>2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab</strong> with <strong data-start=270 data-end=285>145,350 kms</strong> offers the perfect blend of strength, comfort, and style.</p><p data-start=347 data-end=851>✅ 5.7L HEMI V8 – legendary power & performance<br data-start=393 data-end=396 />✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – ready for work, towing, or all-season driving<br data-start=460 data-end=463 />✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior with room for the whole family or crew<br data-start=532 data-end=535 />✅ 6’4” Bed – ideal for hauling equipment, tools, or weekend gear<br data-start=599 data-end=602 />✅ Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller<br data-start=642 data-end=645 />✅ Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display<br data-start=693 data-end=696 />✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors<br data-start=728 data-end=731 />✅ Air Conditioning & Cruise Control<br data-start=766 data-end=769 />✅ Alloy Wheels, Chrome Bumpers & Running Boards<br data-start=816 data-end=819 />✅ Keyless Entry & Remote Start</p><p data-start=853 data-end=1008>The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT delivers <strong data-start=892 data-end=954>rugged reliability, modern comfort, and serious capability</strong> – the perfect truck for both work and everyday use.</p><p data-start=1010 data-end=1087>💰 <strong data-start=1013 data-end=1085>Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!</strong></p><p> </p><p data-start=1089 data-end=1147>📍 M&L Autos</p><p data-start=1089 data-end=1147>CERTIFIED FOR $999 EXTRA</p>

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX

Watch This Vehicle
13102820

2020 RAM 1500 Classic

SLT 4X4 CREW CAB 6'4" BOX

Location

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2

905-439-7689

  1. 1761260933970
  2. 1761260934506
  3. 1761260934938
  4. 1761260935376
  5. 1761260935832
  6. 1761260936224
  7. 1761260936626
  8. 1761260937048
  9. 1761260937517
  10. 1761260937930
  11. 1761260938352
  12. 1761260938761
  13. 1761260939165
  14. 1761260939577
  15. 1761260940027
  16. 1761260940485
  17. 1761260940895
  18. 1761260941310
  19. 1761260941730
  20. 1761260942169
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report
Sale

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 1C6RR7TT8LS132273

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

💪 For Sale at M&L Autos – 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab (6'4" Box) 💪

Powerful, capable, and built to last – this 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT 4x4 Crew Cab with 145,350 kms offers the perfect blend of strength, comfort, and style.

✅ 5.7L HEMI V8 – legendary power & performance
✅ 4x4 Drivetrain – ready for work, towing, or all-season driving
✅ Crew Cab – spacious interior with room for the whole family or crew
✅ 6’4” Bed – ideal for hauling equipment, tools, or weekend gear
✅ Tow Package & Trailer Brake Controller
✅ Backup Camera, Bluetooth & Touchscreen Display
✅ Power Windows, Locks & Mirrors
✅ Air Conditioning & Cruise Control
✅ Alloy Wheels, Chrome Bumpers & Running Boards
✅ Keyless Entry & Remote Start

The 2020 Ram 1500 Classic SLT delivers rugged reliability, modern comfort, and serious capability – the perfect truck for both work and everyday use.

💰 Available now – contact M&L Autos today to schedule your test drive!

 

📍 M&L Autos

CERTIFIED FOR $999 EXTRA

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From M&L Autos

Used 2009 Toyota Matrix for sale in Mississauga, ON
2009 Toyota Matrix 160,500 KM $7,499 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Audi S6 4dr Sdn for sale in Mississauga, ON
2017 Audi S6 4dr Sdn 154,000 KM $26,999 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Ford Escape SEL Hybrid AWD 158,250 KM $17,499 + tax & lic

Email M&L Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
M&L Autos

M&L Autos

1400 Aimco Boulevard Unit 19, Mississauga, ON L4W 1B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-439-XXXX

(click to show)

905-439-7689

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing>

M&L Autos

905-439-7689

2020 RAM 1500 Classic