$68,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
877-879-0091
2020 RAM 3500
ProMaster High Roof HIGH ROOF | POWER WINDOWS
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$68,990
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8333964
- Stock #: CTDR5047
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 90,366 KM
Vehicle Description
Be the master of all in this beautiful 2020 Ram ProMaster 3500 High Roof that will help you achieve your personal goals.
Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16 rims. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.
Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and so much more.
Hurry in and start your day right with this 2020 Ram ProMaster 3500 High Roof!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.