2020 RAM 3500

90,366 KM

Details Description Features

$68,990

+ tax & licensing
$68,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 RAM 3500

2020 RAM 3500

ProMaster High Roof HIGH ROOF | POWER WINDOWS

2020 RAM 3500

ProMaster High Roof HIGH ROOF | POWER WINDOWS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$68,990

+ taxes & licensing

90,366KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8333964
  • Stock #: CTDR5047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 90,366 KM

Vehicle Description

Be the master of all in this beautiful 2020 Ram ProMaster 3500 High Roof that will help you achieve your personal goals.



Finished in a White exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, balanced on a set of 16 rims. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 3.6L V6 engine that is paired to a six (6) speed automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and you will be impressed to find features including power windows, power door locks, power side mirrors, steering wheel-mounted controls, A/C, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio and so much more.



Hurry in and start your day right with this 2020 Ram ProMaster 3500 High Roof!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

