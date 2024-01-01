2020 Subaru Forester

Menu
Account
Sign In
<span>CONVENIENCE AWD | </span>Push Start | Remote Entry | Dual Climate Control | Reverse Camera | Alloys | Forward Safety | Lane Departure | Fog Lights | Adaptive Cruise | Steering Controls | Telescopic Steering | and more. **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER TAGS: 2022 2021 2018 2019 Outlander Nissan Rogue Juke Qashqai Kicks Honda HRV HR-V CR-V Passport Pilot Toyota CHR CH-R Rav4 Rav 4 Sequoia 4Runner Hghlander Subaru Crosstrek Outback Mitsubishi RVR Outlander Eclipse Cross VW Volkswagen Tiguan Atlas Hyundai Tucson Santa Fe Ford Ecosport Escape Edge Chevrolet Equinox Trax Kia Seltos Sportage Sorento Mazda CX-3 CX-5 CX-30 CX-50. <span>*Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. P</span><span>lease call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.</span>

2020 Subaru Forester

123,081 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Subaru Forester

Convenience AWD / Push Start / Dual Climate / HTD Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Subaru Forester

Convenience AWD / Push Start / Dual Climate / HTD Seats

Location

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
123,081KM
VIN JF2SKEFCXLH537664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7329
  • Mileage 123,081 KM

Vehicle Description

CONVENIENCE AWD | Push Start | Remote Entry | Dual Climate Control | Reverse Camera | Alloys | Forward Safety | Lane Departure | Fog Lights | Adaptive Cruise | Steering Controls | Telescopic Steering | and more. **CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. We also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment), Engine degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED. CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR EIGHT HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(895). ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER TAGS: 2022 2021 2018 2019 Outlander Nissan Rogue Juke Qashqai Kicks Honda HRV HR-V CR-V Passport Pilot Toyota CHR CH-R Rav4 Rav 4 Sequoia 4Runner Hghlander Subaru Crosstrek Outback Mitsubishi RVR Outlander Eclipse Cross VW Volkswagen Tiguan Atlas Hyundai Tucson Santa Fe Ford Ecosport Escape Edge Chevrolet Equinox Trax Kia Seltos Sportage Sorento Mazda CX-3 CX-5 CX-30 CX-50. *Price Advertised online has a $2000 Finance Purchasing Credit on Approved Credit. Price of vehicle may differ with any other forms of payment. Please call dealer or visit our website for further details. Do not refer to calculate my payment option for cash purchase.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Seating

5 Passenger

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Departure Alert
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autotech Emporium

Used 2018 Toyota Camry XSE / LOADED / PANO ROOF / PSH START / RED LTHR for sale in Mississauga, ON
2018 Toyota Camry XSE / LOADED / PANO ROOF / PSH START / RED LTHR 105,532 KM $23,998 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek LIMITED AWD / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Navi for sale in Mississauga, ON
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek LIMITED AWD / Leather / Sunroof / Push Start / Navi 67,055 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Forester Convenience AWD / Push Start / Dual Climate / HTD Seats for sale in Mississauga, ON
2020 Subaru Forester Convenience AWD / Push Start / Dual Climate / HTD Seats 123,081 KM $19,998 + tax & lic

Email Autotech Emporium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-290-XXXX

(click to show)

905-290-1319

Alternate Numbers
Text: 289-203-9541
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

Contact Seller
2020 Subaru Forester