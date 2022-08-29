Menu
2020 Subaru Outback

47,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

Limited XT

Location

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

47,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9209530
  • Stock #: H082208T
  • VIN: 4S4BTHND3L3124143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # H082208T
  • Mileage 47,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
CVT

Email The Humberview Group

Cooksville Hyundai

300 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W9

877-868-1780

