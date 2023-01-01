$29,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Subaru WRX
Sport SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | MANUAL
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
877-879-0091
$29,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,417 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience a heightened exhilaration when you take the wheel of this 2020 Subaru WRX Sport! Built to consistently redefine standards for sports cars, its dynamic body design with refined detailing and LED lighting continues to capture attention.
Adorned in a Blue exterior that beautifully complements aBlack cloth interior, the silhouette is further elevated by stylish 17-inch alloy wheels. Under its hood lies a powerful turbocharged 2.0L four (4) cylinder engine that teams up impeccably well with a six (6) speed manual transmission and Subaru's famed Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.
Every touchpoint speaks luxury as you step into the roomy and engaging cabin. This WRX Sport comes equipped with a sunroof, backup camera, heated seats, blind-spot monitor, AM/FM/XM radio, Bluetooth, CD player, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration of this2020 Subaru WRX Sport!will bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
