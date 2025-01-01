$29,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus No Accident Leather Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof
2020 Tesla Model 3
Standard Range Plus No Accident Leather Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof
Location
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,650KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA9LF786621
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 32,650 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Autopilot, Blindspot Camera, Leather, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Obstacle-aware Acceleration, Netflix, Disney+, YouTube supported, Heated Seats!
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Safety and value were the primary concerns in the design of this Model 3. This 2020 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
When designing the Model 3, the engineers at Tesla had two main goals: family safety, and affordability. Somewhere along the way, they took it to a whole new level with better technology and luxury features than most other cars at its price point. Every trim level of the Model 3 comes with Tesla Autopilot and a glass roof that provides a beautiful open air experience to each passenger. If you're ready for the future, look no further than this Model 3.This low mileage sedan has just 32,650 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Motor: AC Permanent Magnet engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the Used Car Dealer Association (UCDA). Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
Safety and value were the primary concerns in the design of this Model 3. This 2020 Tesla Model 3 is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
When designing the Model 3, the engineers at Tesla had two main goals: family safety, and affordability. Somewhere along the way, they took it to a whole new level with better technology and luxury features than most other cars at its price point. Every trim level of the Model 3 comes with Tesla Autopilot and a glass roof that provides a beautiful open air experience to each passenger. If you're ready for the future, look no further than this Model 3.This low mileage sedan has just 32,650 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Motor: AC Permanent Magnet engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Cruise, Tilt, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
Park Assist
LASER CRUISE
Power Tilt Wheel
Side Camera
WIFI
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tabangi Motors
2023 Tesla Model Y Performance No Accident White Leather Dual Motor Autopilot Navigation Glass Roof 50,899 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
2025 Kia Seltos No Accident Leather Sunroof Push Start Remote Start 20,703 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE No Accident Radar Cruise Blindspot Lane Assist Heated Seats 92,282 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Email Tabangi Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-670-XXXX(click to show)
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tabangi Motors
905-670-3738
2020 Tesla Model 3