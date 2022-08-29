Menu
2020 Toyota Camry

25,729 KM

$41,990

+ tax & licensing
$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 Toyota Camry

2020 Toyota Camry

XSE PANOROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | RED LEATHER | AWD

2020 Toyota Camry

XSE PANOROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | RED LEATHER | AWD

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$41,990

+ taxes & licensing

25,729KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9226933
  • Stock #: MB1030
  • VIN: 4T1K61BK0LU004005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 25,729 KM

Vehicle Description

Youre looking for a head-turner and this 2020 Toyota Camry XSE is just the one for you.



Perfected in a White exterior that complements the Red leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal 2.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Toyotas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).



Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, Eco/Normal/Sport mode, blind-spot monitor, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, auto high beam, traction control, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, HD radio, XM radio, push-button start and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2020 Toyota Camry XSEwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL



Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The four pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*4) NO CHARGE JOB LOSS PROTECTION*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Mississauga

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-XXXX

877-879-0091

