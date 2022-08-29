$41,990+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Camry
XSE PANOROOF | BACKUP CAM | HEATED SEATS | RED LEATHER | AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8
- Listing ID: 9226933
- Stock #: MB1030
- VIN: 4T1K61BK0LU004005
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,729 KM
Vehicle Description
Youre looking for a head-turner and this 2020 Toyota Camry XSE is just the one for you.
Perfected in a White exterior that complements the Red leather interior, standing on a set of 19 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal 2.5L four (4) cylinder engine paired with an eight (8) speed automatic transmission layered with Toyotas All-Wheel Drive system (AWD).
Slide into the interior and be impressed to find features including a panoramic sunroof, backup camera, heated front seats, power front seats with driver power lumbar support, Eco/Normal/Sport mode, blind-spot monitor, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, auto high beam, traction control, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, HD radio, XM radio, push-button start and so much more.
We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this 2020 Toyota Camry XSEwill bring!
PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL
Vehicle Features
