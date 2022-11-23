2020 Toyota Camry

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 7 3 4 K M Used Get Financing

11653F VIN: 4T1G11AKXLU986471

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,734 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) Collision Mitigation-Front Driver Monitoring-Alert Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Variable Intermittent Wipers SPLASH GUARDS Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Rocker Panel Extensions Light tinted glass Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Wheels w/Silver Accents w/Locks Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Headlights-Automatic Highbeams Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Cargo Net HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Day-Night Rearview Mirror Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Selective service internet access Systems Monitor 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Distance Pacing 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents Heated Front Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat and driver lumbar support FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Comfort air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Real-Time Traffic Display Streaming Audio Mechanical Front-wheel drive Sport tuned suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 3.63 Axle Ratio Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature Battery w/Run Down Protection 60 L Fuel Tank Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16-Valve -inc: Variable Valve Timing w/intelligence on exhaust cam (VVT-i), Electronic Throttle Control System w/intelligence (ETCS-i), direct injection 4-stroke gasoline engine (D-4S), Atkinson cycle, cooled Exhaust Gas Re... Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control AM / FM / CD Player

