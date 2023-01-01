2020 Toyota Camry

$33,995 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 9 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9455605

9455605 Stock #: 11962

11962 VIN: 4T1J11AK6LU359319

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11962

Mileage 53,982 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Blind spot sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Interior Steering Wheel Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Wireless Phone Charging Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA LASER CRUISE Driver's Power Seat AM / FM / CD Player Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.