Make it Yours
2020 Toyota Camry
2020 Toyota Camry
SE No Accident Carplay Blindspot Sunroof Heated Seats
Tabangi Motors
5926 Shawson Dr, Mississauga, ON L4W 3W5
905-670-3738
53,982KM
Used
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,982 KM
Tabangi Motors is family owned and operated for over 20 years and is a trusted member of the UCDA. Our goal is not only to provide you with the best price, but, more importantly, a quality, reliable vehicle, and the best customer service. Visit our new 25,000 sq. ft. building and indoor showroom and take a test drive today! Call us at 905-670-3738 or email us at customercare@tabangimotors.com to book an appointment.
CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified at Tabangi Motors! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified. The certification package is available for $595 on qualified units (Certification is not available on vehicles marked As-Is). All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
This handsome Toyota Camry has been created to be more responsive, more fun to drive, fuel efficient and safer on any road. This 2020 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Mississauga.
Slip inside, and you'll find a welcoming environment that caters to your every whim. This Toyota Camry offers captivating style, modern technology and more safety features than you would expect from a family sedan. Responsive and refined, the driving experience is at a whole new level from its previous model. This new platform has been transformed into something very unique with sharper exterior and interior lines and a powerful stance offering better stability. The Toyota Camry has become a truly unique sedan and is ready to make a big impact!This sedan has 53,982 kms. It's grey in colour . It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 203HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Camry's trim level is SE. Upgrading to this Toyota Camry SE is a great choice as it comes enhanced with extra comfort and tech features such as leatherette heated front seats, Entune 3.0 Audio with a touchscreen display that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and wireless streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED headlamps with automatic highbeam assist, power heated mirrors, automatic climate control, a 60/40 split folding rear seat, remote keyless entry, adaptive cruise control and Toyota's Safety Sense System that consists of lane departure alert and lane keeping assist, a pre collsion safety system and a rear view camera plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://tabangimotors.com/apply-now/
SERVICE: Schedule an appointment with Tabangi Service Centre to bring your vehicle in for all its needs. Simply click on the link below and book your appointment. Our licensed technicians and repair facility offer the highest quality services at the most competitive prices. All work is manufacturer warranty approved and comes with 2 year parts and labour warranty. Start saving hundreds of dollars by servicing your vehicle with Tabangi. Call us at 905-670-8100 or follow this link to book an appointment today! https://calendly.com/tabangiservice/appointment.
PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Dont forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You dont need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today!
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Steering Wheel Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging
Sunroof
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
BACK UP CAMERA
LASER CRUISE
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Forward Crash Sensor
