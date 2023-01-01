Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

80,980 KM

Details

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-879-0091

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | WIRELESS CHARGING | HEATED SEATS

2020 Toyota Corolla

SUNROOF | BACKUP CAM | WIRELESS CHARGING | HEATED SEATS

Location

The Humberview Group

225 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L5A 1W8

877-879-0091

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

80,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 10132641
  Stock #: APR11688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # APR11688
  • Mileage 80,980 KM

Vehicle Description

Embrace the road ahead with confidence and style in the2020 Toyota Corolla LE: Driving Perfection Redefined.



Finished in a Black exterior that complements the Black cloth interior, standing on a set of 16 alloy wheels. Beneath the hood, you will reveal a 1.8L four (4) cylinder engine paired with a CVT automatic transmission.



Step into the interior and be impressed to find features including a sunroof, auto high beam, heated steering wheel, rain-sensing windshield wipers, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, heated front seats, wireless phone charging pad, push-button start, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto and so much more.



We'd love for you to come in and experience the exhilaration this2020 Toyota Corolla LEwill bring!



PREVIOUS DAILY RENTAL





Visit AUTOPARK Mississauga and Experience Everything You've Come to Expect From Autopark - Fantastic Service, Above Average Reconditioning and Of Course, Friendly and Knowledgeable Sales Professionals Here to Help Today! We shop the Market So You Don't Have To! The three pillars of AutoPark are: 1) 6 locations 2) LOW NO HAGGLE Pricing 3) 7 DAY EXCHANGE policy*AutoPark Mississauga serves Mississauga, Etobicoke, Oakville, Burlington, and Hamilton. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used! *call for details! Proud member of The Humberview Group. "AutoPark serves our customers better, each and every day."[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca].

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

