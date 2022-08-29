$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-366-0123
2020 Toyota Corolla
SE
Location
Car Squad Ltd.
2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
- Listing ID: 9231931
- Stock #: CS778
- VIN: 5YFB4RBE5LP016151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sand Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 44,278 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota Corolla SE, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: Direct Shift Continuously Variable -inc: (Direct Shift-CVT), M mode, 10-speed AT simulated shift control and paddle shifters transmission, and generates 5.8 highway/7.6 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 44278 kilometers! Toyota Corolla SE Options: This Toyota Corolla SE offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8" touch screen, Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth capability, SIRI Eyes-Free, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input and voice recognition. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Toyota Corolla SE at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9. Cash Purchases subject to $3000 premium*
Vehicle Features
