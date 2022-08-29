Menu
2020 Toyota Corolla

37,028 KM

$23,998

+ tax & licensing
$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

Autotech Emporium

905-290-1319

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE Navigation/Camera/Collision Detection

2020 Toyota Corolla

LE Navigation/Camera/Collision Detection

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

905-290-1319

$23,998

+ taxes & licensing

37,028KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9298936
  Stock #: 6738
  VIN: 5YFBPRBE7LP040607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6738
  • Mileage 37,028 KM

Vehicle Description

*(905)290-1319*  LE Automatic, Navigation capable through Apply Carplay and Andriod Auto, Bluetooth, Bluetooth Audio, Power Locks, Windows, Backup Camera, Toyota Safety sense and more  *CARFAX, VERIFIED Available *WALK
IN WITH CONFIDENCE AND DRIVE AWAY SATISFIED* $0 down financing available
OAC. Autotech Emporium is serving
the GTA and surrounding areas in the market of quality per-owned
vehicles. We are a UCDA member and a registered dealer with the OMVIC. A
Carfax history report is provided with all of our vehicles. Terms up to 84 months
are OAC. We
also offer our optional amazing reconditioning package which will
provide three times of its value. It covers new brakes, new synthetic
engine oil and filter, all fluids top up, registration and plate
transfer, detailed inspection (even for non safety components), exterior
high speed buffing, waxing and cosmetic work, In-depth interior hygiene
cleaning (shampoo, steam wash and odor removal treatment),  Engine
degreasing and shampoo, safety certificate cost, 30 days dealer warranty
and after sale free consultation to keep your vehicle maintained so we
can keep you as our customer for life. TO CLARIFY THIS PACKAGE AS PER
OMVIC REGULATION AND STANDARDS VEHICLE IS NOT DRIVABLE, NOT CERTIFIED.
CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS(695).
ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DRIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION!!! TO LEARN MORE
ABOUT THIS PLEASE CONTACT DEALER. TAGS: 2021 2019 2018 2022 Corolla
Hatch Chevrolet Optra Cruze, Ford Focus Fiesta Honda Fit Honda Civic
Nissan Sentra Altima Accord Camry model see our website. Price plus
applicable taxes. Please contact dealer for more details. Special sale
price listed available to regular finance purchase only on approved
credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Bluetooth
5 Passenger
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
TOUCHSCREEN
Apple Car Play
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Rear Airbag
Android Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

Autotech Emporium

1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7

