2020 Toyota Corolla

40,985 KM

Details Description

$28,999

+ tax & licensing
$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

Car Squad Ltd.

905-366-0123

2020 Toyota Corolla

2020 Toyota Corolla

SE

2020 Toyota Corolla SE

SE

Location

Car Squad Ltd.

2206 Dundas St E, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L9

905-366-0123

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

40,985KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9365428
  • Stock #: CS825
  • VIN: 5YFBPRBE6LP030695

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,985 KM

Vehicle Description

This Toyota Corolla LE, with a 4 Cylinder Engine engine, features a Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) transmission, and generates 6.1 highway/7.9 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 40985 kilometers!


Toyota Corolla LE Options:
This Toyota Corolla LE offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: 2 LCD Monitors In The Front, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Radio: AM/FM Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8" touch screen, Scout GPS Link (3 year subscription), works w/Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth capability, SIRI Eyes-Free, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input and voice recognition.


Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags.


Visit Us:
Find this Toyota Corolla LE at Carsquad today. We are conveniently located at 2206 Dundas St E Mississauga Ontario L4X 1L9.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
