$26,998+ tax & licensing
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Autotech Emporium
905-290-1319
2020 Toyota Corolla
LE PLUS Sunroof/Navigation/Alloys/Heated Seats
Location
1694 Dundas St. East, Mississauga, ON L4X 1L7
36,396KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9782062
- Stock #: 6873
- VIN: 5YFBPRBE4LP035459
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,396 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Windows
Sunroof
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
